    Türkiye earthquake survivor baby reunited with mother after 54 days

    3 April 2023, 08:11

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM A baby was reunited with her mother on Saturday, 54 days after being rescued from the rubble in quake-hit southern Türkiye.

    Three-and-a-half-month-old Vetin Begdas – whom health officials call 'Mystery' (Gizem in Turkish) – was saved in Hatay province 128 hours after earthquakes struck the country on Feb. 6. She was then shifted to a hospital in the capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik reunited the baby with her mother Yasemin Begdas in Adana province, where the latter is currently receiving medical treatment.

    The baby and the mother were brought together thanks to a DNA test that proved the relationship. The baby's father and two brothers lost their lives in the quakes, which killed more than 50,000 people.

    «The baby is truly a miracle. The fact that she survived and had no health problems pulled at our heartstrings,» Yanik said.

    «'Mystery' is now our baby too,» she said, adding that the ministry's support will always be with her.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Earthquake
