Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Türkiye earthquake survivor baby reunited with mother after 54 days

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
3 April 2023, 08:11
Türkiye earthquake survivor baby reunited with mother after 54 days Photo: aa.com.tr

ANKARA. KAZINFORM A baby was reunited with her mother on Saturday, 54 days after being rescued from the rubble in quake-hit southern Türkiye.

Three-and-a-half-month-old Vetin Begdas – whom health officials call 'Mystery' (Gizem in Turkish) – was saved in Hatay province 128 hours after earthquakes struck the country on Feb. 6. She was then shifted to a hospital in the capital Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

Family and Social Services Minister Derya Yanik reunited the baby with her mother Yasemin Begdas in Adana province, where the latter is currently receiving medical treatment.

The baby and the mother were brought together thanks to a DNA test that proved the relationship. The baby's father and two brothers lost their lives in the quakes, which killed more than 50,000 people.

«The baby is truly a miracle. The fact that she survived and had no health problems pulled at our heartstrings,» Yanik said.

«'Mystery' is now our baby too,» she said, adding that the ministry's support will always be with her.


World News   Earthquake  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants