Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Syrian President thanks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for humanitarian aid

6 March 2023, 12:46
Syrian President thanks Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for humanitarian aid

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – President of Syria Bashar al-Assad extended gratitude to Kazakhstani counterpart President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for humanitarian aid sent to the quake-hit Syria last month, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President Bashar al-Assad sent a telegram to the Kazakh leader to thank him for the humanitarian aid to the Syrian people hugely affected by the devastating earthquake in February 2023.

In the telegram, the Syrian President notes that the people of Syria highly appreciate Kazakhstan’s initiative to help them during this difficult time.


Related news
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
President OKs amendments to law on civil service
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversation with Israeli President
Теги:
Read also
Aida Balkibekova reaches IBA Women's World Boxing Championships semis
Head of State Tokayev attends events marking Nauryz holiday
Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan loses in 1st round of ATP Challenger event in Switzerland
Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open
President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
March 22. Today’s Birthdays
66 Kazakhstanis test positive for COVID-19 in 24h
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 Presidents of Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan congratulate Kazakhstan on Nauryz
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News