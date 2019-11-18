Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Syria talks planned for early December in Kazakhstan, FM

    18 November 2019, 13:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - An international meeting on settlement in Syria can be held in Kazakhstan in early December, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi told reporters on Monday.

    «There are preliminary plans to hold [the meeting] in early December,» he said. «The parties intend to hold talks in early December. We are expecting an official request,» the minister clarified.The 13th high-level international meeting on Syria was held in Kazakhstan's capital Nur-Sultan on August 1-2. Among participants in the meeting were delegates from guarantor countries of the Astana process (Iran, Russia, Turkey), from the Syrian government and from the armed opposition. Among observers were representatives from the United Nations Organization, Jordan as well as Lebanon and Iraq who took part in the Astana Peace Talks for the first time.

    Source: TASS

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Armed conflicts Kazakhstan Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region