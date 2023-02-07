Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.68 eur/kzt 478.03

    rub/kzt 6.05 cny/kzt 65.26
Weather:
Astana+1+3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Syria’s death toll from earthquake reached more than 1,500 people — IFRC

    7 February 2023, 21:38

    GENEVA. KAZINFORM - More than 1,500 people have been killed and more than 3,500 injured in Syria as a result of a devastating earthquake, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Tuesday, Kazinform cites TASS.

    «The latest figures are that 175 buildings have collapsed in Aleppo, Latakia and Hama; 1,509 have died and 3,548 have been wounded,» it said in a statement. «These numbers are expected to rise dramatically over the next 24 hours.»

    «Current assessments are that at least 4,000 families have lost their homes and 50,000 families are in need of immediate support,» the statement said.

    A magnitude 7.7 earthquake hit southeastern Turkey on Monday. Another powerful tremor struck a while later. According to the latest data, more than 3,300 people were killed in Turkey and more than 20,000 sustained injuries. In Syria, the hardest hit were the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia, Tartous and Hama in the country’s west and northwest.

    Photo: tass.com

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Head-on collision kills 2 in W Kazakhstan rgn
    Türkiye's quakes: Over 1.2 thou Kazakhstanis reach out to Foreign Ministry
    2 die in road accident in Atyrau rgn
    Kazakhstani rescuers recover bodies of 85 deceased from rubble in Türkiye
    Popular
    1 TCO to supply its processed commercial gas to Kazakhstan’s domestic market
    2 President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture
    3 Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed
    4 1,200 Kazakhstani pupils to vie to compete at FIRST 2023 World Robotics Championships
    5 Over 29mln tonnes of oil produced at Tengiz oilfield in 2022