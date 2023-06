Sydney to stop quarantine for vaccinated travelers from Nov. 1

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM Australian authorities announced Friday they would eliminate mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers arriving in Sydney from Nov. 1, when they expect to have fully vaccinated 80 percent of its population against Covid-19.

The measure means Sydney will be Australia’s first city to reopen to the world after Canberra closed international borders in March 2020, EFE reports.