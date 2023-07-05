Switzerland invested over $32bn in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Switzerland is among top three investors in the Kazakh economy, with over $32.6bn worth of investments. The country invested $2.8bn in Kazakhstan last year, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Speaking to journalists following the meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, the head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry noted that Kazakhstan and Switzerland enjoy mutual respect, full understanding at all levels.

«My colleague and I highlighted the importance of expanding interparliamentary cooperation, trade and economic partnership and continuous relations between our institutions, while maintaining the political dialogue level. Switzerland is among top three investors in the Kazakh economy, with over $32.6bn worth of investments. The country invested $2.8bn in Kazakhstan last year alone,» said Nurtleu.

According to him, there are around 300 companies with the participation of Swiss capital in Kazakhstan.

«Companies such as Novartis, Glencore International, Сlariant, Roche Holding, SGS, ABB, Sika, Bühler Group, Stadler are industry flagship. Kazakh Temir Zholy and Stadler company signed a long-term investment cooperation late last year. In this regard, I once again confirm our readiness to create the most comfortable conditions for Swiss companies ready to enter our market,» said the minister.

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis is currently on an official visit to Kazakhstan.