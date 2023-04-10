Swiss ambassador completes mission in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of Switzerland David Grichting on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in our country, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Deputy Minister Vassilenko presented Ambassador Grichting with a letter of appreciation from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing the effective work of the Swiss diplomat in strengthening bilateral political, trade and economic ties during his stay in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting he noted successful broadening of the legal framework of the Kazakh-Swiss cooperation. In particular, over the past two years, three intergovernmental agreements have been signed and entered into force (on visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic and service passports, on paid employment of family members of employees of diplomatic missions, and on the mutual recognition of the official stamps on precious metal products).

In December 2022, a major long-term contract was signed with the Swiss «Stadler Rail» company to manufacture passenger cars in Kazakhstan.

At the end of the meeting, Deputy Minister Vassilenko wished Ambassador Grichting success in his future endeavors, noting that he will always be a welcome guest in Kazakhstan.

In turn, Grichting thanked the Kazakh side for the hospitality and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

The Swiss Ambassador noted the high dynamics of socio-political and economic life and reforms in Kazakhstan. He expressed confidence that these reforms will open up new opportunities for cooperation with the international community.