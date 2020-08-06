Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Swiss Ambassador completes diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 August 2020, 13:31
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi has met with outgoing Swiss Ambassador to Kazakhstan Urs Schmid as the latter completes his diplomatic mission in the country, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, by the order of President Tokayev, the foreign minister handed over the Dostyk Order of the 2nd degree to Ambassador Schmid for his contribution to the strengthening and promoting of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Switzerland.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the outgoing ambassador for his active efforts to strengthen high-level contacts and expand constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation between the nations.

In his turn, the Swiss diplomat expressed confidence in further development of lasting and harmonious relations in political, economic and cultural and humanitarian areas.


Foreign policy    Politics   Kazakhstan and Switzerland  
