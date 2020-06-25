Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Swimming banned in Lake Sayran in Almaty

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
25 June 2020, 11:34
Swimming banned in Lake Sayran in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Lake Sayran located in Almaty city has been closed for swimming as dangerous microorganisms said to be discovered in it, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The ban comes as the city's National Center for Expertise has detected in the waters of the lake the microorganisms harmful for human health. On June 25, swimming in the eastern side of Lake Sayran has been banned, the Almalinsk district administration states.

The western part of the lake is also not available for swimmers due to the same reason.

Almaty   Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023