Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The most of Kazakhstan is set to brace today for sweltering temperatures, Kazinform reports.

Occasional rains, thunderstorms and hail are predicted locally. High wind, dust storms and fog are expected today in the southern, southwestern, central and northern regions of Kazakhstan.

Air temperature is forecast to soar in most of Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Aktobe, and Turkistan regions.

The extreme heat wave is predicted to batter the south of Atyrau region, it said in a statement.

Fire threat remains extreme nearly in all regions of Kazakhstan.