Sweden's annual inflation at over 3-decade high

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Sweden's annual consumer inflation rate rose to 10.9% in October, a 31-year high, according to data released on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

October's figure, the highest since February 1991, was up from 10.8% in September, the Statistics Sweden data showed.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages surged 17.2% year-on-year in October, up from a 16.1% hike in September. Transport prices went up 11.5% in October, accelerating from 9.7% in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices index rose by 0.2% in October, the slowest pace in the last three months.

Photo: aa.com.tr



