Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Diplomacy

Sweden holds roundtable dated to Day of First President of Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
30 November 2020, 21:11
Sweden holds roundtable dated to Day of First President of Kazakhstan

STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM – Last week, the Institute for Security and Development Policy and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Sweden hosted a round-table discussion on «Kazakhstan’s role in international mediation under First President Nursultan Nazarbayev», marking the launch of ISDP’s study on the topic released in the Institute’s Silk Road Papers series, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

The hybrid event brought together Swedish and Kazakh experts and diplomats, including former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden, former First Deputy Secretary General of the United Nations Jan Eliasson and former OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Rolf Ekéus.

Noting the lack of previous research on Kazakhstan international mediation initiatives, ISDP Director Svante E. Cornell presented the Institute’s research on Kazakhstani initiatives concerning a variety of international crises. Based on a comparative analysis of efforts in among other the Iran nuclear issue, Astana process on peaceful settlement in Syria and Turkish-Russian relations, Cornell emphasized the role of international mediation in Kazakhstan’s efforts to maintain a stable geopolitical balance in Eurasia and in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and independence.

photo


During the discussion, Messrs. Eliasson and Ekéus and Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Sweden, drew comparisons to Sweden’s role in international mediation and their own personal experience in various conflict zones around the world, and raised the possibility of greater cooperation between Sweden and Kazakhstan in the promotion of international peace and security.

Moreover, the presentation of «The Era of Independence» book written by First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has been presented to the Swedish auditorium during the event.

The chief executives and researchers of the Kazakh Institute of the World Economy and Politics and the Foreign Policy Research Institute participated in the forum.

photo

photo

photo


Foreign policy    First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023