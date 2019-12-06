Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Sweden appointed Chair of OSCE in 2021

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 December 2019, 22:35
Sweden appointed Chair of OSCE in 2021

BAKU. KAZINFORM Sweden has been appointed Chair of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in 2021, according to the Government Offices of the country, AZERTAC reports.

The decision was taken unanimously by the OSCE’s 57 participating States at the organization’s Ministerial Council in Bratislava, Slovakia, on Thursday.

The OSCE is a security policy cooperation body with 57 participating States. All European States plus the United States, Canada and central Asian countries participate in the OSCE on equal terms. The OSCE’s activities are based on a broadly defined view of security that includes military arms control, human rights, legal certainty and democracy.

Slovakia, which currently holds the Chairmanship of the OSCE, will hand over the role to Albania on 1 January 2020. Sweden will in turn assume the Chairmanship in 2021.

OSCE   World News  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events