Sweden abolishes COVID-19 law

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 April 2022, 11:20
STOCKHOLM. KAZINFORM - Sweden abolished its COVID-19 law as of Friday, no longer classifying it as critical illness, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Swedish parliament announced that COVID-19 does not pose a threat to public health and it has been removed from the critical illness category.

Also, the ban on entry into Sweden for foreign nationals was lifted.

Sara Byfors, deputy head of the Public Health Directorate, said that the coronavirus does not affect the society any longer thanks to vaccination, and so the coronavirus law was abolished.

The Swedish government lifted all COVID-19 restrictions as of Feb. 9.

According to official figures, Sweden has recorded 18,363 virus-related deaths and over 2.4 million cases so far.


