Suspicious int’l parcels have no connection with terrorism so far: S. Korean gov’t

SEOUL. KAZINFORM - Nearly 700 suspicious international parcels that have been received from across the nation have shown no connection to terrorism so far, the government said Monday, Yonhap reports.

Announcing an analysis of 679 packages collected for investigation, the Office for Government Policy Coordination, under the Prime Minister's Office, said no toxic or hazardous substances were found.

«We have confirmed that there are no suspicions of terrorism, as there were no terrorism threats, related intelligence, or casualties,» the office said in a press release, adding that a joint investigation is under way with Interpol and other overseas investigative agencies.

Out of a total of 2,141 reports related to the delivery of dubious parcels filed with the police, 679 cases were investigated, excluding false reports and simple consultations, according to the office.

The incident first came to light when three people working at a welfare center for the disabled in the southeastern city of Ulsan were rushed to the hospital after opening a random parcel from Taiwan. They reportedly complained of dizziness and difficulty breathing.

The office said all three people had no significant symptoms and have been discharged.

Since then, similar reports of suspicious parcels have been flooding in from various locations across the nation.

The government said it will continue to collaborate with international organizations, including Interpol, to conduct further investigations.

The government is reportedly considering the possibility of a so-called brushing scam, in which a package not ordered by a person is sent from an international sender with the intention of writing fake reviews to give the impression that the recipient is a verified buyer who has written positive online reviews.