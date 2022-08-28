28 August 2022 10:18

Suspects in S Korean fatal bank robbery arrested after 21 years

DAEJEON. KAZINFORM Police have apprehended two men suspected of shooting a bank employee to death and stealing 300 million won (US$223,000) more than two decades ago, officials said Saturday, Yonhap reports.

Police in Daejeon, about 150 kilometers south of Seoul, said they identified the suspects using DNA samples taken from the scene and requested arrest warrants for them on charges of robbery and murder.

The Daejeon District Court conducted a hearing Saturday afternoon to decide whether to issue arrest warrants for them.

They are accused of running away with the cash after shooting an employee in his 40s at an underground parking lot of a KB Kookmin Bank branch in the city at around 10 a.m. on Dec. 21, 2001.

The victim was severely injured and taken to the hospital but died.

The case had remained unsolved, as the suspects left no fingerprints behind and had their car windows tinted to prevent them from being seen from outside.

The police set up a special team to investigate the case and finally arrested the suspects after their DNA matched that found at the scene. The suspects have denied the allegations against them.

Photo: en.yna.co.kr