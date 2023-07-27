Suspect detained after 5-hr standoff with police after stabbing man in Seoul

INCHEON. KAZINFORM - A man was detained Thursday following a five-hour standoff with police after stabbing a person over a money dispute in Incheon, west of Seoul, officials said Thursday, Yonhap reports.

The suspect in his 50s allegedly stabbed the victim in front of a multi-home residential building before fleeing to the victim's house on the building's third floor.

Police and rescue workers found the victim, in his 60s, bleeding and lying in front of the building after he made an emergency call at 5:21 a.m., saying he had been stabbed in the stomach. The victim was taken to a hospital, and the wound was not life-threatening, the officials said.

The suspect had initially refused to surrender, threatening to throw himself off the building, but he eventually came out of the house and was detained at around 10 a.m., officials said.

The police had installed a safety air mat outside the building to prepare for a possible fall.

Police plan to question the suspect in order to investigate the details of the incident.