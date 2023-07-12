Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Survey: 78.5% of Brazilian families are in debt

    12 July 2023, 16:16

    BRASILIA. KAZINFORM The percentage of Brazilian households with debts due increased 0.2 percentage points in June, reaching 78.5 percent of families countrywide. Those describing themselves as «very indebted» added up to 18.5 percent.

    The data can be found in a monthly survey by the National Confederation of Trade in Goods, Services, and Tourism (CNC) and were released Tuesday (Jul. 11), Agencia Brasil reports.

    The increase breaks a four-month streak of stability in the indicator.

    Income

    The study shows that, despite June’s higher indebtedness—a month before CNC’s prediction—the average slice of income committed to debts was 29.6 percent, the lowest since September 2020.

    Economist Izis Ferreira, who was responsible for the survey, said «this comes as a result of an improvement in income among consumers making up to ten minimum wages, which occurs in turn due to the favorable dynamics of inflation, which has been decelerating since the end of last year.»

    Default

    Default followed the movement of indebtedness in June. Households with debts overdue totaled 29.2 percent—up 0.1 percentage points. Of consumers in arrears, 4 out of 10 started off June unable to honor commitments from previous months, the highest since August 2021.

    Ferreira pointed out, however, that a more favorable labor market and the relief in inflation, which led to more income available, were not enough to rid those with longer overdue debts of default.

    «The proportion of consumers with overdue debts is back on the rise after six months of decline, along with the contingent of people declaring they will not be able to pay off overdue debts from previous months,» said the economist. High interest rates continue to make it difficult for them to improve this situation, she added.

    In the view of CNC Chair José Roberto Tadros, the current landscape of indebtedness and default is taking its toll on households’ ability to consume. «The balance between price stability and economic growth is a challenge to be pursued and is key to resume development,» the text published by CNC reads.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023
    23 films to compete for Golden Lion prize in Venice
    Lionel Messi confirmed as new Inter Miami captain, says coach Martino
    Death toll from Algeria's wildfires rises to 34
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste
    4 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    5 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023