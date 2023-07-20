Go to the main site
    Survey: 41.8% of Kazakhstanis satisfied with quality of life

    20 July 2023, 18:16

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A survey People’s Quality of Life conducted in March 2023 shows 41.8% of Kazakhstanis are satisfied with their life. 46.5% of the respondents are rural residents, and 39.6% are urban residents, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.

    The percentage of life satisfaction among men scored 45.4%, and women 39.5%. 46.5% percent of the respondents said they’re satisfied with the overall quality of life, up from 41.3 percent in 2022.

    The survey showed 47.6% of the respondents are satisfied with their health, and 49.3% partially satisfied.

    The percentage of financial situation among the responders has risen 2% to 34% this year.

    According to the survey, 72.2% of the responders rated themselves as people with middle income, 0.3% people with low income, and 1% as people with high income.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Statistics Kazakhstan
