Survey: 41.8% of Kazakhstanis satisfied with quality of life

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – A survey People’s Quality of Life conducted in March 2023 shows 41.8% of Kazakhstanis are satisfied with their life. 46.5% of the respondents are rural residents, and 39.6% are urban residents, Kazinform cites the National Statistics Bureau.



The percentage of life satisfaction among men scored 45.4%, and women 39.5%. 46.5% percent of the respondents said they’re satisfied with the overall quality of life, up from 41.3 percent in 2022.

The survey showed 47.6% of the respondents are satisfied with their health, and 49.3% partially satisfied.

The percentage of financial situation among the responders has risen 2% to 34% this year.

According to the survey, 72.2% of the responders rated themselves as people with middle income, 0.3% people with low income, and 1% as people with high income.