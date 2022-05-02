Go to the main site
    Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan extends Eid Al Fitr greetings

    2 May 2022, 10:07

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Chairman of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly congratulated the Muslims of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Directorate.

    In his congratulatory message Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly extended his heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr to all Kazakhstanis, adding that this holiday encourages people to be merciful, kind and content.

    In his words, Eid Al Fitr is a blessed moment when a person who has been fasting for a month and has being doing good things is rewarded and forgiven by Allah the Almighty.

    Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly went on to express profound gratitude to all Kazakhstanis who supported the good initiatives of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan and helped carry out charity events during the holy month of Ramadan. He wished them continued wellbeing and prosperity.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

