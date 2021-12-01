Go to the main site
    Supreme Mufti extends congratulations on First President Day

    1 December 2021, 16:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his congratulatory message the Supreme Mufti expressed gratitude to the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, for his contribution to the country’s development which can be seen in every achievement Kazakhstan made.

    According to Nauryzbai Kazhy Taganuly, throughout the years of independence Kazakhstan, which is a home to unity, solidarity, friendship and accord, has become a peacekeeping state gathering all religions at one table.

    He praised Elbasy for initiating the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions which is held in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, every three year

    The Supreme Mudri added that thanks to Nursultan Nazarbayev’s far-sighted policy today Kazakhstan enjoys stability and peace.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Religion Kazakhstan First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation
