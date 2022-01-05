Go to the main site
    Supreme Mufti addresses Kazakhstanis amid unrest

    5 January 2022, 18:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan Nauryzbai kazhy called on Kazakhstanis amid the unrest in the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In his address to the compatriots the Supreme Mufti reminded that 30 years ago Kazakhstan attained Independence and it is the duty of every citizen of Kazakhstan to preserve it.

    He stressed that it is impossible to live without peace and tranquility and that all Kazakhstanis need unity and peace.

    He also urged all Kazakhstanis to make their contribution to the unity of the country.

    «Let the Allah give the Kazakh people unity and solidary,» he said in conclusion.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

