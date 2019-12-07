Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to sit on 20 December

MINSK. KAZINFORM Integration in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be in focus of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session on 20 December, Technical Regulation Minister of the Eurasian Economic Commission Viktor Nazarenko told reporters on 6 December, BelTA has learned.

«By today, the EAEU member states have agreed to pursue a uniform policy only in customs and technical regulations. Policies in other spheres are not uniform, just coherent. This runs afoul of legislation and the partners need to come to grips with it. The parties are actively discussing strategic areas of integration and are having heated arguments on what they could transfer to the supranational level. It is pretty hard to succeed in promoting integration without transferring powers. I think the project will start to take shape after the session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission on 19 December and the session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on 20 December,» Viktor Nazarenko said, BelTA reports.

Belarus will preside in the EAEU bodies in 2020. «On the one hand, it is an honor, on the other hand it is a great responsibility. The EAEU is marking its fifth anniversary. There are some achievements and weaknesses, accomplishments and failures. There is a shared belief that all the processes will gain momentum during Belarus' chairmanship in the organization,» the minister noted. On 6 December Viktor Nazarenko delivered a lecture at the Academy of Public Administration under the aegis of the Belarus President. He told attendees about the EAEU functions and the results achieved over five years, the work of the Eurasian Economic Commission and about technical regulations.