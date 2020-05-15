Go to the main site
      Eurasian Economic Union

    Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to hold videoconference meeting on 19 May

    15 May 2020, 11:17

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will convene for a videoconference meeting on 19 May, BelTA learned from the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

    «Ten issues are on the agenda, including the main guidelines of the EAEU macroeconomic policy for 2020-2021, international activities of the EAEU in 2019, the annual report of the EEC on the state of competition in cross-border markets and measures taken to curb violations of general competition rules in 2019,» the Eurasian Economic Commission, BelTA reports.

    It is expected that the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will approve the strategic areas of the development of Eurasian integration until 2025. The list of measures and mechanisms (330 positions) laid down in the document is in fact a roadmap for further development of integration.

    It provides for further development and signing of 13 international treaties, more than 60 EAEU regulations, introducing about 25 changes and additions to the EAEU Treaty, and the changes to the national laws of the EAEU member states,» the EEC said.

    The members of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will examine the progress in the implementation of the program on gradual liberalization of road transportation of goods by carriers registered in one of the EAEU states between the points located on the territory of another EAEU state. Also on the agenda is a protocol to amend the EAEU Treaty in part of clarifying the EEC staffing mechanism.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Eurasian Economic Union
