    Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to convene Oct 14

    12 October 2021, 20:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will chair on October 14 the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The sitting will be held via a videoconferencing, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

    The sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will be held at the initiative of Belarus.

    The Heads of State will debate pressing issues of the Eurasian Economic Union and further development of economic cooperation between the EAEU member states.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    President of Kazakhstan Eurasian Economic Union
