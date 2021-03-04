Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to convene in Kazakhstan in May

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM – A session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council will take place in Kazakhstan in May, the press service of the Eurasian Economic Commission told BelTA after Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich met with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Kazakhstan's capital city on 3 March.

During the meeting it was decided to arrange the next session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Kazakhstan in May 2021. A Eurasian business forum will take place within the framework of the session.

Mikhail Myasnikovich and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed matters concerning the strategic development of the Eurasian Economic Union and priorities of Kazakhstan's EAEU presidency in 2021. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of genuine and full implementation of the Eurasian Economic Union Treaty. Close attention was paid to the removal of barriers in mutual trade and promotion of manufacturing cooperation within the framework of the union. The importance of realizing the Eurasian Economic Union's digital agenda was stressed as well as the importance of accelerated introduction of digital technologies in production sector, agriculture, and customs regulation. Proposals on improving the effectiveness of the Eurasian Economic Commission's work were also discussed.

The sides mentioned the need to establish trade and economic relations between the Eurasian Economic Union and third countries and international organizations, including the European Commission, the WTO, ASEAN, and other ones. Mikhail Myasnikovich talked about the work and priorities of the Eurasian Economic Commission in 2021, the plan on realizing strategic directions of advancement of Eurasian economic integration till 2025. He also shared the Eurasian Economic Commission's plans on realizing priorities of Kazakhstan's EAEU presidency.

Mikhail Myasnikovich backed concrete proposals and initiatives put forward by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. According to Mikhail Myasnikovich, the work of the Eurasian Economic Union will be geared towards more active interaction in the business community and support for the enterprises that generate added value and create new jobs. Assistance for young entrepreneurs will be a priority, too, Kazinform refers to BelTA.