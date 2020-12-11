Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 December 2020, 17:00
Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting takes place in digital form

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting with the participation of the Heads of the Member States of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is taking place vie videoconference, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Addressing the meeting, the First President of Kazakhstan, Honored Chairman of the EAEU Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed gratitude to the Belarusian side for its chairmanship of the EAEU this year.

Having noted that the EAEU countries take steps to expand the Union’s geography, with Cuba and Uzbekistan having become observer States, the First President of Kazakhstan called for stepping up that work together with third countries and integration organizations.

Elbasy noted that the EAEU should be the center for gravity for world’s production trade flows, calling for greater work in some areas, including greater integration of production capacities, greater volume and sustainability of trade flows both within and out the EAEU, and turning the Union into a platform with extensive digitalization.

According to the Belarus President, Chairman of the SEEC Alexander Lukashenko, the meeting will include small and expanded discussions on strategic areas of Eurasian integration until 2025, special protection and anti-dumping and compensation measures, extension of tariff exemptions for air planes, and the draft protocol on the staffing of the EAEU.


