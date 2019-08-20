Go to the main site
    Support of entrepreneurship is one of priorities of Kazakhstan’s economic policy – Tokayev

    20 August 2019, 19:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today CEO of Altyn Kyran Group of Companies Islambek Salzhanov, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

    The meeting discussedthe development of entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan as well as major tendenciesin domestic and global IT spheres.

    Kassym-JomartTokayev named support of entrepreneurship and SMEs as one of the mainpriorities of the country’s economic policy.

    In turn, IslambekSalzhanov assured that business had always been ready to join theimplementation of Presidential initiatives.

