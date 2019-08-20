Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Support of entrepreneurship is one of priorities of Kazakhstan’s economic policy – Tokayev

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 August 2019, 19:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today CEO of Altyn Kyran Group of Companies Islambek Salzhanov, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

The meeting discussed the development of entrepreneurship in Kazakhstan as well as major tendencies in domestic and global IT spheres.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev named support of entrepreneurship and SMEs as one of the main priorities of the country’s economic policy.

In turn, Islambek Salzhanov assured that business had always been ready to join the implementation of Presidential initiatives.

