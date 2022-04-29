Support for reforms to build a New Kazakhstan voiced in Poland, OSCE/ODIHR

WARSAW. KAZINFORM - Prospects for further development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland, current issues on the international agenda and the course towards building a «New Kazakhstan» were discussed during the working visit of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko to Warsaw, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, meetings were held with Head of the International Policy Bureau under the President of Poland Jakub Kumoch, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Marcin Przydacz, Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, First Vice Minister of Development and Technology Grzegorz Piechowiak, Head of the «Poland – Kazakhstan» Parliamentary Cooperation Group, Chairwoman of the delegation of the Sejm and Senate of the Republic of Poland to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Barbara Bartuś and deputies of the Sejm and Senate, as well as Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Matteo Mecacci.

During talks marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Poland, Vassilenko informed his interlocutors in detail about the current situation in Kazakhstan, the course of the investigation of the tragic January events, comprehensive state measures to strengthen the human rights protection system, interaction with national and international human rights NGOs, ongoing and planned large-scale political and socio-economic reforms in accordance with the course of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to build a New Kazakhstan. Representatives of the Polish side learned with interest about Kazakhstan's reforms aimed at the political and socio-economic transformation of the country and expressed their support for their implementation.

In a meeting with Head of the International Policy Bureau under the President of Poland Jakub Kumoch, the main attention was paid to the issues of regional and global security, including in the context of the situation in Ukraine. The invariability of Kazakhstan’s course of a balanced multi-vector foreign policy was also confirmed.

During the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, the interlocutors expressed confidence that all-round cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres would continue to expand for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries. Regular contacts at all levels, as well as the active development of inter-parliamentary dialogue were noted with satisfaction.

Taking into account Poland’s chairmanship in the OSCE, was reaffirm Kazakhstan’s readiness for close practical cooperation with Warsaw on this track, including the implementation of the 2010 Astana Summit’s legacy.

The parties also discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral events, including the official visit of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau to Kazakhstan, planned for this year.

During the meeting of Vassilenko with his colleague, Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, First Vice Minister of Development and Technology Piechowiak, the plans aimed at developing partnership in trade and investment were discussed. The parties noted with satisfaction that despite the pandemic, the volume of trade between Kazakhstan and Poland in 2021 amounted to 760,4 million US dollars, which is 12,3 % higher than in 2020. Since 2005, the gross inflow of direct investment from Poland to Kazakhstan amounted to 273 million dollars, including almost 50 million dollars in the last two years.

The parties discussed preparations for the 9th meeting of the Kazakh-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, planned for 2022 in Warsaw, noting its important role in maintaining constant working contacts between the interested state bodies of the two countries.

During the visit, a round table was organized with the participation of deputies of the Sejm and the Senate of Poland, dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Kazakh-Polish diplomatic relations. The participants of the event noted the growing role of parliamentary diplomacy in modern politics. The Polish parliamentarians expressed support for the course of political reforms in Kazakhstan aimed at building a Second Republic.

During the meeting, for her contribution to the expanding of inter-parliamentary ties between two countries, Head of the Poland – Kazakhstan Parliamentary Cooperation Group Barbara Bartuś was presented a jubilee medal «30 years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan», awarded by decree of the President of Kazakhstan.

At the meeting with OSCE/ODIHR Director Mecacci, Kazakhstan's firm commitment to the OSCE’s principles and values, including in the humanitarian dimension, was confirmed. Vassilenko noted that cooperation with this Organization is one of the priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign policy, expressing a desire for further practical cooperation with the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights. The Kazakh diplomat informed about the consistent measures taken by the President and the Government of Kazakhstan to strengthen civil society institutions in the country.

Head of the ODIHR expressed support for the course towards political modernization in Kazakhstan, confirming the readiness of the Office to provide all possible support in their implementation.



