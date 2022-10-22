Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
22 October 2022, 14:47

Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A new support centre for children with autism opened in Karaganda. It will provide services for more than 600 children with autism free of charge, Kazinform reports.

The centre will help not only children but also their parents.

It has 20 study rooms, including sensory integration and life skills rooms. The centre is set to open its doors early November.

The unique peculiarity of the Asyl Miras centres is that parents are also involved in the correctional process.


