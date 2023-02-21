Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Oil and Gas

Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed

21 February 2023, 12:41
Supply of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany delayed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Oil shipments from Kazakhstan to Germany via the Druzhba pipeline have not started yet, a source at KazTransOil JSC said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Shyngyz Ilyassov, Director of PR and Internal Communications Department of Kazakhstan's oil company, revealed that Kazakhstan had not supplied its oil via the Druzhba pipeline for further shipment to Germany.

Earlier Kazinform reported that Kazakh Energy Minister Bulat Akchulakov had announced the shipment of the first batch of Kazakhstan’s oil to Germany in the first half of February.

Vice Minister of Energy Askhat Khassenov later commented on the reports in some mass media claiming that the oil shipments from Kazakhstan to Germany had been delayed due to the shelling of the Druzhba pipeline.


Related news
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
March 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Теги:
Read also
27 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Mar 9
Dimash’s music video «The Story of One Sky» screened in London
1st deputy director general of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline named
New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9
Kazakhstan grabs silver at Asian Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships
Kazakhstan’s Zhibek Kulambayeva advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis event in Astana
Kazakh President attends solemn event marking Int’l Women’s Day
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News