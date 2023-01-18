Go to the main site
    Supermarket fire prompts evacuation of hundreds of people in Petropavlovsk

    18 January 2023, 13:29

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Some 250 people were evacuated as a result of the fire that started at a supermarket in Petropavlovsk today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The fire reportedly started on the first floor of Magnum supermarket in Mukanov Street while shoppers were casually doing grocery shopping there.

    Firefighters summoned to the scene arrived minutes after the fire was spotted and evacuated some 250 people from the supermarket.

    The fire covered an area of 30 square meters. No casualties or injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is to be determined.

    Photo: DES of the North Kazakhstan region

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

