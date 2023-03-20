Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Sunny weather to descend on Kazakhstan midweek

20 March 2023, 19:01
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Sunny and relatively warm weather is in store for most regions of Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

According to the meteorologists, cloudy weather accompanied by rains and thunderstorms is forecast for southern and southeastern Kazakhstan on March 21-23.

Foggy conditions will be observed across Kazakhstan. The southwest of the country will be blanketed by dust storm, while the south and southeast will see gusty wind. No sharp temperature fluctuations are expected.

Earlier it was reported that warm spell is predicted for Astana on Nauryz.


News