Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments
Sungat Yessimkhanov named Chairman of Committee for Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control
31 August 2022 12:23

Sungat Yessimkhanov named Chairman of Committee for Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sungat Yessimkhanov has been appointed Chairman of the Committee for Nuclear and Energy Supervision and Control, the Prime Minister’s press office informs.

Sungat Yessimkhanov was born in 1973 in Pavlodar region. Being a graduate of the Pavlodar State University and Bolashak Karaganda University, he began his career as an engineer of the JSC Aluminum Kazakhstan Hydrometallurgical Plant.

In 2001-2007, Sungat Yessimkhanov worked for the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the Natural Monopolies Regulation and Competition Protection.

In 2008-2010, he headed Energy and Utilities Department of Pavlodar region.

In 2010-2013, he was President of JSC Kazakh Energy Expertise.

In 2013-2014, he was Director of the Department for Electric Energy and Coal Industry of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Kazakhstan.

In 2014-2018 – he was Chairman of the Committee for Nuclear and Energy Control of the Ministry of Energy.

In 2018-2020 – he held the post of the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

In 2020-2021, he was Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region.

Since May 2021, he was Chairman of the Board of Samruk Energy JSC.


Photo: primeminister.kz

Related news
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
News Partner
Popular
1 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
2 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
3 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
4 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive