31 August 2022 12:23

Sungat Yessimkhanov named Chairman of Committee for Atomic and Energy Supervision and Control

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Sungat Yessimkhanov has been appointed Chairman of the Committee for Nuclear and Energy Supervision and Control, the Prime Minister’s press office informs.

Sungat Yessimkhanov was born in 1973 in Pavlodar region. Being a graduate of the Pavlodar State University and Bolashak Karaganda University, he began his career as an engineer of the JSC Aluminum Kazakhstan Hydrometallurgical Plant.

In 2001-2007, Sungat Yessimkhanov worked for the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the Natural Monopolies Regulation and Competition Protection.

In 2008-2010, he headed Energy and Utilities Department of Pavlodar region.

In 2010-2013, he was President of JSC Kazakh Energy Expertise.

In 2013-2014, he was Director of the Department for Electric Energy and Coal Industry of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of Kazakhstan.

In 2014-2018 – he was Chairman of the Committee for Nuclear and Energy Control of the Ministry of Energy.

In 2018-2020 – he held the post of the Vice Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan.

In 2020-2021, he was Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region.

Since May 2021, he was Chairman of the Board of Samruk Energy JSC.

Photo: primeminister.kz