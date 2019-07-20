Go to the main site
    Summits of BRICS and SCO will be held in St. Petersburg — Putin

    20 July 2019, 16:04

    MAGNITOGORSK. KAZINFORM The summits of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) under Russia's chairmanship will be held in St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday with Chelyabkinsk Region's acting governor Alexey Teksler, TASS reports.

    The summits were earlierplanned to be held in Chelyabinsk. Putin noted that other events in theframework of Russia's chairmanship in BRICS and SCO will be held inChelyabinsk.

    «We planned to hold twobig international events in Chelyabinsk — the summits of SCO and BRICS. In oneorganization, we have already started our chairmanship, in the other — we willbe chairs next year. Because the number of participants in these events isincreasing, we will have to hold associated events in two cities. We will holdseveral events in Chelyabinsk, but the summits will be held in St.Petersburg,» Putin said.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    SCO
