Sultanov named Chairman of Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund’s Board

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultanov has been elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund, Kazinform reports.

Sultanov was elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors by the Board’s decision as of 14 April 2022.

Damu’s Board of Directors consists of Yelena Bakhmutova, Raimbek Batalov, Gaukhar Buribayeva, Adil Mukhamejanov, Asem Nurgalieva, and Timur Zhaksylykov.

Born in 1971 in Almaty, Bakhyt Sultanov is a graduate of the Kazakh National Technical University and the Kazakh State Management Academy.

He was appointed Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan in January 2022. Prior to that he was akim (mayor) of Astana city (present-day Nur-Sultan), Minister of Finance, deputy head of the Presidential Administration, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and held other notable posts.