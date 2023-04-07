Go to the main site
    Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming 1st Arab astronaut to perform spacewalk

    7 April 2023, 11:13

    DUBAI. KAZINFORM The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) today announced that Sultan AlNeyadi will become the first Arab astronaut to undertake a spacewalk during Expedition 69 on the International Space Station (ISS). Scheduled for 28th April.

    The UAE will become the 10th country to perform a spacewalk on the ISS. AlNeyadi will be part of the 262nd spacewalk in support of assembly, maintenance, and upgrades on the space station, WAM reports.

    Astronauts selected for spacewalks on the ISS undergo a rigorous selection process based on their skills, experience, and adaptability to the challenging environment of space. They must demonstrate exceptional proficiency in various fields, such as engineering, robotics, and life support systems, as well as excellent physical fitness and mental resilience.


    Spacewalks, also known as Extravehicular Activity (EVA), on the ISS are crucial for maintaining, upgrading, and enhancing the orbiting laboratory's capabilities. These spacewalks allow astronauts to perform tasks such as maintenance and repair of essential systems, installation of new technology and hardware, and assembly and construction of the ISS modules. Furthermore, spacewalks on the ISS symbolise international cooperation, with astronauts from various countries collaborating and promoting the sharing of knowledge and resources.


    Given the high risk associated with spacewalks, only select astronauts who are qualified get the chance to perform the critical task. The EVA process is not just physically challenging due to the pressurised resistance of the suit, it is also mentally demanding – astronauts have to focus on the work they are doing as well as their safety, a vast number of potential tools as well as interact with the crew and the team at mission control.


    AlNeyadi trained for more than 55 hours at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory (NBL) at the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas in preparation for spacewalks. During his time at the NBL, AlNeyadi underwent nine runs of six hours each, training underwater simulating spacewalks utilising the full mock-up of the ISS.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

