Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Suicide truck bombing kills 20 in Afghanistan

19 September 2019, 14:42
Suicide truck bombing kills 20 in Afghanistan

KABUL. KAZINFORM - An early morning suicide truck bombing killed at least 20 people in southern Afghanistan on Thursday, an official confirmed.

The massive bombing hitting the main public hospital in the Zabul province also left more than 90 others injured, Atta Jan Haq, the chairman of the provincial assembly, told Anadolu Agency.

It was the only public hospital in this remote province located between the restive Kandahar and Ghazni provinces marred by the deadly insurgency, Anadolu Agency reports.

The local radio Salam Afghanistan reported that a team of doctors has been sent from Kandahar to Zabul to help the local health authorities in assisting the victims.

The Taliban took responsibility for the attack, claiming to have hit the regional office of the spy agency, National Directorate of Security, located nearby.


Armed conflicts   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty