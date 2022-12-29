Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Sugarcane crop to reach 598 million tons in Brazil

29 December 2022, 17:15
SAO PAULO. KAZINFORM - Brazil’s National Supply Company - Conab updated on Tuesday (Dec. 27) the forecast for production and productivity of the 2022-2023 sugarcane crop in the country, Agencia Brasil reports.

A production of 598.3 million tons is expected, which means an increase of 2.2 percent over the 2021/2022 crop. A productivity of 72,026 kg per hectare is estimated, 3.9 percent more than the previous crop.

Adjustments

«The increase was motivated by adjustments in the harvest area and productivity, mainly in the state of São Paulo, Brazil's largest sugarcane producer. According to the survey, the harvested area was also adjusted by about 2.2 percent in relation to the previous data, reaching 8.3 million hectares,» a statement from Conab reads.

The Conab survey also indicates that Brazil should produce 36.4 million tons of sugar this harvest, an increase of 4.1 percent compared to the 2021/22 harvest. As for ethanol, a 4.2 percent increase is foreseen for the biofuel in relation to last year's harvest.

Photo: agenciabrasil.ebc.com.br


