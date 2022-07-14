Go to the main site
    Sugar shortage at grocery stores countrywide ‘a shame’ - Tokayev

    14 July 2022, 12:03

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government Thursday to promptly map out a project aimed at the development of domestic sugar industry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    During the extended session of the Kazakh Government, President Tokayev reprimanded Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov and Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev.

    The Head of State went on to instruct the Cabinet to map out a separate project on the development of domestic sugar industry to significantly lower the import dependence and gradually move to sugar self-sufficiency.

    The Kazakh President stressed that interest of foreign investors to sugar industry is quite high and that the right approaches are needed.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also added that the situation with sugar shortage at grocery stores is the country is ‘a shame’.

    Recall that the extended session of the Government chaired by President Tokayev is underway.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

