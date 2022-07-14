Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Sugar shortage at grocery stores countrywide ‘a shame’ - Tokayev

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
14 July 2022, 12:03
Sugar shortage at grocery stores countrywide ‘a shame’ - Tokayev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government Thursday to promptly map out a project aimed at the development of domestic sugar industry, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the extended session of the Kazakh Government, President Tokayev reprimanded Minister of Trade and Integration Bakhyt Sultanov and Minister of Agriculture Yerbol Karashukeyev.

The Head of State went on to instruct the Cabinet to map out a separate project on the development of domestic sugar industry to significantly lower the import dependence and gradually move to sugar self-sufficiency.

The Kazakh President stressed that interest of foreign investors to sugar industry is quite high and that the right approaches are needed.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also added that the situation with sugar shortage at grocery stores is the country is ‘a shame’.

Recall that the extended session of the Government chaired by President Tokayev is underway.


Government of Kazakhstan   President of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan   Sugar  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10