Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Sugar production meets 42% of domestic demand in Kazakhstan

    26 July 2022 16:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sugar plants do not operate in full in Kazakhstan, Yerbol Karashukeyev, Agriculture Minister, said during a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Last year, Kazakhstan supplied 42% of sugar, including 191 thousand tons or 35% cane sugar and 36 thousand tons or 7% of beet sugar through its domestic production,» said Yerbol Karashukyeyev.

    He went on to note that owing to the state support measures the domestic sugar production was up 17% from 139 to 227 thousand tons in the year.

    This year, the country eyes to produce around 44 thousand tons of beet sugar and 225 thousand tons of cane sugar, suppling 49% of its sugar consumption.

    «The country has four sugar plants with a capacity of 2.4 thousand tons of cane sugar and 8.7 thousand tons of beet sugar per day. Nevertheless, they do not operate in full due to an insufficient amount of feedstocks,» said Karashukyeyev.


    Photo: ortcom.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Kazakhstan #Agriculture #Sugar
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day
    Mangistau rgn sees 1.3fold growth in COVID-19 cases in past week
    Over 160 thou Kazakhstanis get permanent jobs in 7 mths of 2022
    Farmers fear losing half of wheat crop in Akmola and Kostanay rgns
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan