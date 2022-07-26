26 July 2022 16:12

Sugar production meets 42% of domestic demand in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Sugar plants do not operate in full in Kazakhstan, Yerbol Karashukeyev, Agriculture Minister, said during a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Last year, Kazakhstan supplied 42% of sugar, including 191 thousand tons or 35% cane sugar and 36 thousand tons or 7% of beet sugar through its domestic production,» said Yerbol Karashukyeyev.

He went on to note that owing to the state support measures the domestic sugar production was up 17% from 139 to 227 thousand tons in the year.

This year, the country eyes to produce around 44 thousand tons of beet sugar and 225 thousand tons of cane sugar, suppling 49% of its sugar consumption.

«The country has four sugar plants with a capacity of 2.4 thousand tons of cane sugar and 8.7 thousand tons of beet sugar per day. Nevertheless, they do not operate in full due to an insufficient amount of feedstocks,» said Karashukyeyev.

Photo: ortcom.kz