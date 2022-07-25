25 July 2022 19:10

Sugar plant under construction in Zhambyl rgn

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A sugar plant with a capacity of 150 thousand tons per year is set to be built in Zhambyl region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In six months of this year, small- and medium-sized businesses received micro-loans to the tune of KZT10.5bn in Zhambyl region. Over 2 thousand beginner entrepreneurs were given grants worth KZT3.3bn,» said governor of Zhambyl region Nurzhan Nurzhigitov.

He went on to say that four platforms to establish contacts with investors are operational in the region.

Special attention is attached to the development of the special economic zone Chemical Park Taraz in Zhambyl region. Three investment projects, including a sugar plant with a capacity of 150 thou tons per year, a sodium cyanide plant producing up to 25 thou tons a year, and a metallurgical plant for the production of ferrosilicon, ferrosilicon manganese, industrial silicon, non-ferrous metals with a capacity of 60-100 thou tones a year, are being carried out within the zone.

«As part of the region's development plan, there are plans to launch 443 projects worth KZT2.1tln and create 10.1 thou new jobs in the industry,» said the governor.

Once implemented the industrial output of the region is expected to rise by KZT275bn. The export could reach KZT95.9bn. The number of SMEs will rise from 77.2 to 85 thousand in the region.



