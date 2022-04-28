Go to the main site
    Sugar import substitution in Kazakhstan to reach 80%

    28 April 2022, 14:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to implement the 100% food import substitution program until 2025, Kazinform reports.

    «Currently Kazakhstan may meet the domestic market food needs by 80%. 20% of food should be still imported. In the future the said program is expected to fully satisfy the demand for six food items,» Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov told the Central Communications Service during the presentation of the program purposed to increase household income.

    As stated there, only sugar import substitution will reach 80%. As earlier reported, the country's sugar consumption stands at 532,000 tons.

    Tugzhanov added that it is one of the biggest projects. 900 investment projects will be developed to eliminate dependency on imports.

    The program for household income increase until 2025 was approved by the Government. It provides for a rise in salaries for over 1 million public servants and production personnel of the quasi-public sector. 2 million new jobs will be generated by 2025.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

