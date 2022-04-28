Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Sugar import substitution in Kazakhstan to reach 80%

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 April 2022, 14:11
Sugar import substitution in Kazakhstan to reach 80%

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan plans to implement the 100% food import substitution program until 2025, Kazinform reports.

«Currently Kazakhstan may meet the domestic market food needs by 80%. 20% of food should be still imported. In the future the said program is expected to fully satisfy the demand for six food items,» Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov told the Central Communications Service during the presentation of the program purposed to increase household income.

As stated there, only sugar import substitution will reach 80%. As earlier reported, the country's sugar consumption stands at 532,000 tons.

Tugzhanov added that it is one of the biggest projects. 900 investment projects will be developed to eliminate dependency on imports.

The program for household income increase until 2025 was approved by the Government. It provides for a rise in salaries for over 1 million public servants and production personnel of the quasi-public sector. 2 million new jobs will be generated by 2025.


Government of Kazakhstan   Economy  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region