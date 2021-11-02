Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Sufficient herd immunity needed to stop COVID pandemic - WHO representative

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 November 2021, 07:45
Sufficient herd immunity needed to stop COVID pandemic - WHO representative

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus pandemic will be over in the world when a sufficient herd immunity level is reached, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Monday, TASS reports.

«When a sufficient immunity level is reached in society, the virus will not be able to spread. It means that there should be enough vaccinated people, or those who have immunity, within a short period of time,» she said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel when asked when the pandemic can be over.

According to the latest statistics, around 246.8 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 8,554,192 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 7,382,726 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 239,693 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.


Coronavirus   Russia    World News   WHO   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region